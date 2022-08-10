The Cedar Creek Fire in southern Oregon, August 4, 2022 (US Forest Service)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Cedar Creek fire, in Central Oregon, grew 538 acres since Tuesday and has now burned more than 3,500 acres in the wilderness west of Waldo Lake.

Crews are working to build fire lines and attempting to increase containment that, as of Wednesday morning, is at 0%.

Tuesday, thunderstorms moved through the area and fire crews were sent to five new fire starts caused by lightning.

The Waldo Lake Wilderness area remains closed due to the fire, but there are still no evacuations in place.