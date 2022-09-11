PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Cedar Creek fire breached containment lines Saturday leading to another massive growth for the already huge blaze.

The fire grew just over 32,000 acres over the course of the day due to high easterly winds across Oregon to more than 85,000 acres. Containment has dropped back down to 0% due to fire lines being jumped.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, with withs easing up Sunday and temperatures cooling, things will begin to get a little bit easier in terms of containment, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

Crews will be working Sunday to protect fire lines along major roads like Highway 58.

All evacuations remain in place, that includes Level 3 evacuation orders for the towns of Westfir and Oakridge. Evacuees are told to go to Lane Community College.