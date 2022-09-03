The Cedar Creek Fire in southern Oregon, August 4, 2022 (US Forest Service)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Cedar Creek Fire near Oakridge grew over 7000 acres over Friday and into Saturday morning.

The fire, which started Aug. 1, saw its largest day of growth Friday, prompting a rise from level one evacuations to level three in the surrounding areas.

The fire currently sits at around 16,303 acres. That’s 7,105 acres larger than Friday morning.

The U.S. Forest Service reports that the fire spread due to lower humidity and higher temperatures on Friday. The fire jumped over a retardant line and spread North into an old burn scar.

The humidity today has increased and the cooler temperatures should reportedly make containing the fire easier.

Level three evacuations in the surrounding area remain in effect

There is a level two evacuation order for the area between Taylor Lake and Lamish Lake along the Taylor Burn Road. That means anyone in that area should be packed and ready to go at a moment’s notice.