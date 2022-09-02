An aerial shot of the Cedar Creek Fire burning on Aug. 14, 2022 (Courtesy: U.S. Forest Service).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The East Waldo and Box Canyon areas of Lane County, Oregon have been upgraded to a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation order, officials announced just before 9 p.m. Friday.

Other areas under the level 3 evacuation order include:

North Waldo, Islet and Harralson Horse campgrounds.

Camping and recreation areas east of the Waldo Lake shoreline between the Forest Service closure to the north and south to north of Shadow Bay Campground and east of Charlton Lake and Taylor Lake.

Forest Service Road 19 (Aufderheide Drive) from milepost 20 near the Kiahanie Campground to milepost 35, south of the Roaring River campground. This also includes the Box Canyon Campground, Box Canyon Staging Area/Horse Camp along with the Skookum Creek Campground and surrounding camp areas.

Irish and Taylor Lake camps and camping in the Charlton and Taylor Lakes areas and north along the Pacific Crest Trail to Lindick Lake.

The Cedar Creek Fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 1 in the Willamette National Forest. On Friday, officials reported the fire spanned round 9,199 acres. The fire, which is located about 15 miles east of Oakridge, is burning old-growth timber and shrub with a very high surface fuel load, officials said.