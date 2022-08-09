PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the Cedar Creek Fire ever-growing, officials have issued emergency closures across the Willamette National Forest Tuesday.

Officials shut down Forest Road 2417 and 1934, along with the west section of the Jim Weaver Loop near Waldo Lake and the Emma Bell Lakes Trail. The campgrounds at Blair Lake and Skookum Creek are also closed. A full list of road, trail and area closures can be found here.

This fire, now burning 3,234 acres, was sparked by a lightning storm on August 1 west of the Black Creek Trailhead, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. The blaze was initially estimated to span about five acres.

Firefighters tried to draw fire lines near the blaze’s northern edge Monday, but officials said increased fire activity forced crews out of the area. Over the next few days, fire managers will be looking for areas that crews can safely work the fire as containment remains at 0%.