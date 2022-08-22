An aerial shot of the Cedar Creek Fire burning on Aug. 14, 2022 (Courtesy: U.S. Forest Service).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Cedar Creek Fire continues burning out of control in the Willamette National Forest, consuming more than 7,000 acres as of Monday morning, officials said.

Firefighters are continuing to fight the blaze from the air, with crews expected to establish a fire line near Edith Creek on Monday. Helicopters are bringing in pumps, water hoses and protective gear to help crews on the ground, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Nearly 800 firefighters and support personnel are working the fire and trying to corral it into an area near Waldo Lake in hopes of slowing it down.

The fire was sparked by a lightning storm on August 1 west of the Black Creek Trailhead, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. The blaze was initially estimated to span about five acres.

No evacuations are currently in place.