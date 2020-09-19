Officials: Riverside Fire ‘number one priority’ in PNW

GLEN AVON, OR – SEPTEMBER 13: A firefighter displays a map of the Riverside Fire on September 13, 2020 in Glen Avon, Oregon. Multiple wildfires grew by hundreds of thousands of acres this week forcing evacuations and road closures. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday’s rainfall over the Riverside Fire in Clackamas County moderately helped improve containment of the human-caused blaze, according to fire officials.

“Rain doesn’t do much to put out the fire unless we get a lot of it,” said Incident Commander Alan Sinclair in a release Saturday. “But the good news is the cool, damp weather is moderating fire activity and giving us a chance to make progress in containment efforts.”

The latest data showed the Riverside Fire had burned 137,865 acres with a containment of 11%. Officials said “the Riverside Fire remains the “#1 priority in the Northwest Geographic Area.”

On Saturday, crews are slated to continue working on connecting fire lines on the west and north sides of the fire.

Additionally, the improved air quality and visibility will allow for firefighters to use drones to survey the fire from the sky. However, public use of drones is not permitted in the fire zone, officials said. “If you fly, we can’t. All fire aircraft will all be grounded if a drone is spotted,” officials said in a statement.