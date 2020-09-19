Officials: Riverside Fire ‘number one priority’ in PNW

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday’s rainfall over the Riverside Fire in Clackamas County moderately helped improve containment of the human-caused blaze, according to fire officials.
“Rain doesn’t do much to put out the fire unless we get a lot of it,” said Incident Commander Alan Sinclair in a release Saturday. “But the good news is the cool, damp weather is moderating fire activity and giving us a chance to make progress in containment efforts.”
The latest data showed the Riverside Fire had burned 137,865 acres with a containment of 11%. Officials said “the Riverside Fire remains the “#1 priority in the Northwest Geographic Area.”
On Saturday, crews are slated to continue working on connecting fire lines on the west and north sides of the fire.
Additionally, the improved air quality and visibility will allow for firefighters to use drones to survey the fire from the sky. However, public use of drones is not permitted in the fire zone, officials said. “If you fly, we can’t. All fire aircraft will all be grounded if a drone is spotted,” officials said in a statement.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.