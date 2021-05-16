Clackamas County leaders: ‘We could be in for a long fire season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Leaders in Clackamas County want residents to start thinking about wildfire danger.

In a video message this weekend, County Chair Tootie Smith asked homeowners to create defensible space around their homes and for everyone to sign up for emergency alerts through the county and discuss an evacuation plan.

“The question isn’t if it’ll happen, it’s when it’ll happen,” she said. “In the coming months we will ask you to provide inputs and updates in the county’s emergency plan.”

The announcmant comes a month after a brush fire driven by wind forced evacuations along Redland Road in Oregon City.

In the wake of the fire, officials told KOIN 6 News that “we could be in for a long season.”