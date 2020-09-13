Some evacuation levels reduced in Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are still Clackamas County evacuation orders in place for the Riverside Fire — now more than 132,000 acres and not contained — but some evacuation orders were downgraded Saturday night.

Canby, Oregon City, and Sandy were downgraded from a Level 2 to a Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation order, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

There are no reductions to Level 3 areas at this time, said authorities. Both Estacada and Molalla remain under Level 3 “Go Now.”

Clackamas County residents still under the Level 1 and 2 orders are asked to leave the roads open for Level 3 evacuees. Fire crews have also cautioned anyone in the area to refrain from using water—or significantly limiting usage—in their homes in order to ensure firefighters do not run out of water while battling the wildfires.

So far, 33 homes have been destroyed and thousands more are still threatened. Deputies imposed a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the county, which remains in effect until further notice.

Thick smoke prevented helicopters and air tankers from helping crews on the ground for a third day in a row.

“With that reduced visibility, we don’t have the opportunity to get really solid intel and get eyes on the fire,” said Clackamas County Fire Captain Brandon Paxton. “It reduces the ability for aerial assets to fly and get good information back to our incident commanders, so that’s been a challenge for us.”

There are three other fires in Clackamas County that have burned a combined 5,000 acres so far. Officials said it was still too dangerous for crews to go back and assess the damage, so it is unknown how many homes have been lost.

Full list of Clackamas County check-in sites

Updated map of the Riverside Fire as of 1:14 p.m. Sept. 12, 2020. (Courtesy: Mt Hood National Forest)

Clackamas fire officials announced Level 3 evacuation orders for Molalla just before 1 p.m. Thursday; the evacuation orders also included west to Highway 213 in the Molalla area and north to Henrici Road.

The current evacuation sites that still have room are the Clackamas Town Center (for RVs) and the Oregon Convention Center. The latter is also accepting pets. Livestock animals can be taken to the Clatsop County Fairgrounds, Columbia County Fairgrounds, Hood River Fairgrounds, Oregon State Fair and Expo Center, St Paul Rodeo Grounds and Yamhill County fairgrounds.

Extra patrols in the area

Clackamas County deputies have stepped up their patrols in the impacted areas and evacuated zones. Over the past few days, authorities reported there were 31 cases, with 12 suspects named in about 10 cases. There have also been 10 arrests ranging from theft to criminal trespassing.