Spangler Fire in Clackamas County sparked by Jeep

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wildfires continue to blaze throughout Clackamas County on Wednesday, including another one sparked by a motorist.

“The Spangler fire was started at 9 p.m. Tuesday when an RV pulling a Jeep south was emitting sparks and caught fire,” the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “The RV pulled over and it started the brush fire.”

An RV pulling a Jeep sparked brush that became the Spangler Fire in Clackamas County, September 9, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Earlier Tuesday, a State of Emergency was declared for Marion County and Oregon’s Emergency Conflagration Act was invoked by Gov. Brown as wildfires ripped through the Santiam Canyon area of the county, prompting Level 3 “Go” evacuations for multiple communities. In all, a dozen evacuation orders were issued for Clackamas County on Tuesday.

In a late Tuesday press briefing, officials identified 4 major wildfires in the county: Dowty Fire, Riverside Fire, Unger Fire and Wilhoit Fire.

The Dowty Fire has their attention in the Springfield area, authorities said. They have “scarce resources” to battle all of these fires and don’t have a handle yet on how many buildings have been lost or even the size of the fires.

“Everyone needs to ready for an evacuation even if you are in a urban area,” said Nancy Bush, the Director of Disaster Management.

Officials said they partnered with the Red Cross to help all those displaced — as many as 2000 homes have been evacuated — at the Clackamas Community College on OR 23 in Oregon City and also at Sandy High School. Authorities said they’re also working with local hotels.

Latest map from Clackamas County authorities

“Our sheriff’s deputies and police and fire agencies were heroic and aided hundreds of people last night in the midst of fire. We will continue to work around the clock to protect our communities. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has lost homes or loved ones in this horrible fire,” Marion County Commissioner Colm Willis said in a statement on Tuesday.

The various state parks in the county have been evacuated as part of an emergency wildfire closure. Collier State Park was evacuated shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday, while Detroit, Mongold and North Santiam state parks were evacuated as of 2:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. Silver Falls State Park campground was also evacuated as of 5:30 a.m.

“Because of covid, we don’t have any events here — so all of our buildings are empty and we are able to help,” Kim Grewe-Powell of Oregon State Fairgrounds said. “We can help home people, they can use our restrooms, we do have showers. We’re very willing to help.”

The fairgrounds are also providing shelter for livestock and pets. By Tuesday afternoon, many stalls were filled with evacuated horses. Those wishing to help people affected by the fires can contact the county’s volunteer coordinator at volunteer@co.marion.or.us

A second emergency evacuation center is set up at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds at Southeast Airport Way in Redmond as well. Call the Marion County Emergency Management information line at 503.391.7294 with any questions.

KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story.