Fires rage in Clackamas County; evacuations remain in effect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Infernos fueled by dry winds continue to devastate communities in Clackamas County as Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations remain in effect for many places, including the city of Estacada.

“We really need folks to evacuate when we say so,” Sheriff Craig Roberts said Wednesday.

Authorities expanded the Level 3 evacuation area at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to include all of Eaden Road and west to S Harding Road, as well as a small area west of Beavercreek Road which includes all of S Gard Road and Unger Road to the first part of Windy City.

The entire city of Estacada was ordered to evacuate around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday as first responders struggled to control several wildfires in the area, including the large Riverside Fire.

The human-caused Riverside Fire, burning southeast of Estacada, had jumped to 112,000 acres by Wednesday evening, according to Mt Hood National Forest officials. An estimated seven structures, including five homes, have burned. Thirty more were threatened.

Clackamas County officials said the other fires which started at various times Sunday afternoon and into the night were burning a combined 3,550 acres.

Full list of Clackamas County check-in sites

Latest map from Clackamas County authorities

The Unger Road Fire has burned 200 structures, including five houses southeast of Hwy 211. Four structures, including one house had burned west of Hwy 211.

In Molalla, the Willhoit Fire has destroyed two structures, one of which was a house. Officials estimated it was between 10-15% contained by 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Twelve structures have been lost, including six homes, to the Dowty Road Fire. It’s also estimated at 10-15% containment.

The Spangler Road Fire — which started within the last 24 hours at Hwy 213 — had burned 10 acres, two structures (including one house) and was under control by 8 p.m. Wednesday

A new fire started on Elk Rock Island near Milwaukie in Clackamas County on Wednesday night was quickly contained. Firefighters were mopping up around 9 p.m. — less than an hour after responding to the scene. The fire caught in the trees and burned about half an acre. No evacuations were ordered.

One evacuation site is set up at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City, and officials set up other check-in sites around the county.

KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story.