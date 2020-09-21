Crews continue to battle Riverside Fire, now 20% contained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As of the latest official update on Sunday, containment of the Riverside Fire is up to 20%. The inferno has swallowed nearly 140,000 acres of the Mt. Hood National Forest.

Firefighters in Clackamas County were able to work on getting containment lines in place as the smoke cleared the air throughout the weekend. Crews continue to make progress on strengthening and expanding the containment line near communities — especially near Molalla and Estacada.

“We understand the importance of getting back home and we are having daily conversations with the cooperators and are moving as quickly as possible to get residents back where they need to be,” said Incident Commander Alan Sinclair in a release. “

The Riverside Fire has burned more than 137,000 acres. Over the weekend, cooler, clear and dry weather gave firefighters the opportunity to see what’s going from the ground level and the air.

The improved conditions allowed firefighters to fly a helicopter over the northeast side of the fire and conduct aerial assessments in that area. Fire officials say a drone was also used to monitor activity on the southwest side of the fire.

Crews continue to work their way east and use heavy equipment where they can do so safely.

A temporary flight restriction is still in effect — so fire officials ask that you keep all personal drones on the ground. They say if a drone that is not part of their operation is spotted in the area, they will have to ground all fire aircraft.