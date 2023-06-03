Clackamas crews responded to a brush fire in Beavercreek on June 1, 2023. (Courtesy of Clackamas County Fire)

According to ODF, two homes remained threatened as of Friday evening, but there were no known injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has lifted all evacuation levels for the Beavercreek fire that started burning on Thursday, June 1.

On Thursday afternoon, the Clackamas Fire District responded to calls about the brushfire near upper Highland and lower Highland roads.

Officials set a Level 1 evacuation order for residents living within a half-mile radius of the fire, and a Level 2 order for those living within a quarter-mile radius.

Description of evacuation levels courtesy of Clackamas County.

Clackamas fire officials worked with the Oregon Department of Forestry and Colton Rural Fire Protection District to extinguish the 30-acre fire, which was downsized to 20 acres by Friday evening.

Crews used a helicopter to create water drops and give an aerial view of the fire. They told KOIN 6 that the helicopter helped contain the blaze, but firefighters would likely be working through the weekend for mop-ups.

According to ODF, two homes remained threatened as of Friday evening, but there were no known injuries.

All evacuation levels for the fire were lifted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.