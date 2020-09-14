Riverside Fire grows near Estacada; press conference Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County fire officials will hold a 3 p.m press conference Monday with updates on the battles against the wildfires raging in the county, including the Riverside Fire.

The Riverside Fire (near Estacada) is currently listed as 134,575 acres and 0% contained.

KOIN.com will live stream this press conference. KOIN 6 News will also carry it live.

Evacuation zones

The city of Estacada remains under the Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation zone.

Multiple Clackamas County communities saw reductions in evacuation zone status as firefighters continued battling wildland infernos sweeping the county, including the city of Molalla, which was reduced to a Level 2 after being at Level 3 “Go Now.”

Several urban areas in Clackamas County had their evacuation levels dropped from Level 1 to normal Sunday afternoon.

Canby, Oregon City, and Sandy were downgraded from a Level 2 to a Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation order Saturday night, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Full list of Clackamas County check-in sites

Wilsonville, Lake Oswego, West Linn, Clackamas, Happy Valley, Gladstone, Tualatin, Milwaukie, and some areas near Boring and Damascus are all back to normal levels, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is also lifting the curfew for areas under Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation orders, the department announced Sunday.

The 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will remain in effect for areas under Level 2 and Level 3 evacuation orders, though.

Reinforcements arrive

On Sunday, officials said reinforcements began arriving to battle the Riverside Fire, and Alan Sinclair, SW Incident Management Team #1 Incident Commander, said people should expect to see lines showing containment in the coming days.

“That work started prior to us getting here and I want to make that clear,” Sinclair said, a nod to local fire crews. “Our team’s coming into a situation where we’re having a little bit more favorable weather and things are coming together.”

An infrared mapping image of the Riverside Fire in Clackamas County, September 14, 2020 (ODF)

The current evacuation sites that still have room are the Clackamas Town Center (for RVs) and the Oregon Convention Center. The latter is also accepting pets. Livestock animals can be taken to the Clatsop County Fairgrounds, Columbia County Fairgrounds, Hood River Fairgrounds, Oregon State Fair and Expo Center, St Paul Rodeo Grounds and Yamhill County fairgrounds.

Clackamas County deputies have stepped up their patrols in the impacted areas and evacuated zones. Roberts said with most people gone, anyone who might be up to no good “stands out like a sore thumb” to deputies. Over the past few days, authorities reported there were 31 cases, with 12 suspects named in about 10 cases. There have also been 10 arrests ranging from theft to criminal trespassing.