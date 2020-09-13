Columbia County Fairgrounds seeks community support as wildfire evacuees arrive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Columbia County Fairgrounds located in St. Helens, Oregon, has temporarily suspended their normal activities in order to accommodate its use as an emergency shelter for livestock and people due to unprecedented wildfires.

“We are simply trying to be as prepared as we possibly can,” Fair Board Member Julie Pellater said in a press release.

By Thursday afternoon, the Fairgrounds had sheltered sheep, cows, chickens, goats, hogs, around 30 horses, and several displaced families that are sleeping on the grounds in tents and trailers. The Fair Board is reaching out to the community for help with supplies for the evacuees.

Liana Vikin, of Hug-a-Bubba’s Sleepovers, and Charlotte Vincent brought in a truckload of apples to feed livestock at Columbia County Fairgrounds. Thursday, September 10, 2020 (courtesy Columbia County Fairgrounds).

“A lot of these people had to get out in a hurry. Maybe they didn’t have lead ropes and they just had to throw their horses in and go,” Fair Board Member Laken Gortler said. “Whatever you have that you think we could use, please bring it.”

The community is asked to pay attention to the Columbia County Fairgrounds Facebook page for additional needs as they arise. With the influx of additional animals, there are concerns about providing adequate space and volunteers to meet the workload.

“We need volunteers, prayers, and your support,” Pellater said. “We need resources. If you have space for an animal or you can take in a family in need, please do. Sleeping bags are a need right now, tents – anything. If we get full, we’re one of the last places they can go.”

There are volunteers with trailers willing to pick up evacuees if necessary. They will also come to your house to pick up donations if you are unable to transport them to the Fairgrounds yourself. The Fair Board is also asking for donations to help offset the cost of rising electricity and water bills.

Fair Board Member Laken Gortler repairs a fence behind a herd of evacuated goats. Thursday September 10, 2020 (courtest Columbia County Fairgrounds).

“Our Fair Board is doing spectacular work along with the Grange and all of the local committees and commissions and folks that are helping out,” Commissioner Henry Heimuller said. “The community support and donations of hay and feed from businesses like Dahlgren’s to Senator Betsy Johnson and a myriad of folks kicking in and coming together on this thing has been amazing. Our appreciation is 100 percent to the community.”

To volunteer or make a donation to the Columbia County Fairgrounds, call 503-397-4231.