Columbia River Gorge trails reopened after 2017 wildfire

Wildfires

Trails closed since the Eagle Creek Fire in 2017

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

KOIN 6 Sports Reporter AJ McCord on the just-opened Eagle Creek Trail, January 1, 2021 (KOIN)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The new year has brought a new beginning for some of the most famous trails in the Columbia River Gorge.

Eagle Creek Trail, the iconic pathway that passes waterfalls and steep cliff edges, reopened Friday after 2017 wildfire damage kept it closed for more than three years, the Statesman Journal reported.
The epicenter of the 49,000-acre Eagle Creek Fire, the trail is open for its entire length, from the trailhead near Cascade Locks to Wahtum Lake.

It wasn’t the only high-profile pathway to reopen in the Gorge. Other trails that reopened include Wahclella Falls and the Larch Mountain Trail between Multnomah Falls and Wahkeena Falls.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss