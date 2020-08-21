Containment efforts continue as various wildfires burn across OR

Green Ridge Fire just outside of Sisters is now almost 2,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The efforts of Oregon firefighters continue as various wildfires burn across the state.

A wildfire in the Mount Hood National Forest has burned around 500 acres as of Friday morning. Around 75 firefighters are at the so-called White River Fire, which is burning in a rugged area around 13 miles southeast of Government Camp. There is no word on what the containment level is.

There are several roads in the immediate area that are closed, including parts of White River Road and Barlow Road. Check TripCheck.com before you head up to the area.

Meanwhile, the Green Ridge Fire just outside of Sisters is now almost 2,000 acres with zero containment. Winds pushed the flames past the containment lines.

Level 2 “GET SET” evacuation notices have been issued for parts of both Deschutes and Jefferson counties. The Deschutes National Forest is still under a fire closure to keep visitors away during the fire.

Both these wildfires are raging as officials have lifted and lowered evacuation orders for residents who were forced to leave due to the Sevenmile Hill Fire — which is now 50% contained.

The Sevenmile Hill Fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at Sevenmile Road and Mt. View Drive on Wednesday afternoon, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said. On Thursday afternoon, WCSO reported the blaze has burned about 100 acres.