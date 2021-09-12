Containment increases slightly on Bull Complex Fire

Crews are removing hazard trees near the Bull Complex Fire in Marion County. Photo courtesy Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 4, Sept. 12, 2021

Crews increased containment on the Bull Complex Fire 5% from Friday to Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The incident command team managing the Bull Complex Fire says recent cool and damp weather helped tame fire activity Saturday.

The 19,349-acre fire burning north of Detroit was 14% contained as of Saturday morning. That’s a 5% containment increase from the day before.

Officials say fire crews installed additional containment lines on the south and east sides of the fire after performing significant mop-up work and hazard tree removal.

They say wood and debris fuels are still extremely dry, so the fire continued to creep and smolder in the Upper Dickey Creek, Mother Lode Creek, and Battle drainages. Crews are using helicopter bucket water drops to slow the fire spread in the Upper Dicky Creek drainage.

On the south side, the fire backed downslope in the Elk Lake Creek and East Humbug Creek drainages, officials say.

Crews continued mop-up efforts on Forest Road 4696 and prepared primary and contingency lines on road systems. Firefighters are doing this and forming hand lines north and northwest of the fire as part of the long-term fire suppression strategy. They also worked on hand lines and road system preparation on the southwest and southeast corners of the fire.

Sunday, officials expected the fire activity to be moderated. They said most of the fire activity will continue in the Upper Dicky Creek, Mother Lode Creek, Pansey Creek, and Battle Creek drainages.

Five helicopters are still assigned to the fire and will drop water as visibility allows. Firefighters will patrol and monitor the south and east sides of the fire.

There is a Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation advisory in place for Breitenbush Hot Springs.

All National Forest lands south and west of Forest Road 46 and east of the Riverside Fire perimeter are closed. The entire length of Forest Road 46 is closed. Lands within the perimeter of the 2020 Lionshead and Beachie Creek fires are also closed.