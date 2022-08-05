Smoke plumes from the Cow Canyon Fire seen in Yakima County on Wednesday, August 5, 2022 (Courtesy: Kittias County Sherriff).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Cow Canyon Fire continues burning, evacuation notices remain in place Friday for several areas in both Yakima and Kittias counties in Washington state.

In Yakima County, a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation order is in effect for Malloy Road, north to the Kittitas County line. A Level 2 “GET READY” order is in place from Mallow Road down to Wenas Lake.

Over in Kittitas County, a Level 3 evacuation is in place for all residences south and west of the Umptanum Rd/Shushuskin Rd intersection. This includes Overlook Road, Coyote Run, Long Tom Canyon Rad, Umptanum Road, Durr Road and Wenas Road.

A Level 2 evacuation is ordered for all residences and roads south of Manastash Road and west of Umptanum Road. That includes Mellergaard Road, Strande Road, Blazing Sky Lane, Victory Lane, Cove Road, Aspen Drive, Cove Lane, Orrion Road, Mitchell Road and Manastash Canyon.

The blaze was initially reported to be about 5 acres before it grew to a whopping 5,600 acres Thursday night, according to Central Washington Fire Information. Fire crews have managed to keep the fire from growing but officials say 0% of it is contained.

Firefighters will be prepping structures and removing hazardous trees in the Manastash Creek area, in anticipation of the blaze moving north.

Winds were predicted to shift northeast Friday morning, which officials said could lead to spotting in the south and west regions. Rising temperatures and low humidity also present risk a risk for “pockets” of unburned fuel.

The wildfire has shut down Wenas Wildlife Area is closed.