PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have issued Level 3 “Go Now” and Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation orders for some residences south of Prineville due to the Cowboy Fire, Crook County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Just after 4 p.m., the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center said the fire was estimated to be approximately 5 acres in size. The agency says the fire has since grown to an estimated 60 acres.

The sheriff’s office said deputies are going door-to-door during the evacuations.

Authorities said Carey Foster Hall is prepared to shelter those who are being evacuated.

It is not clear what started the fire.