PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Crews are battling a wildfire spanning a reported 26 acres near Sunriver, fire officials announced Friday.

According to Central Oregon Fire and Deschutes National Forest, the fire is burning near Highway 97, in the area by Vandevert Road and Huntington Road. It reportedly falls on both sides of nearby railroad tracks.

Central Oregon Fire said crews are battling a 26-acre fire south of Sunriver, Oregon near Vandevert Road and Huntington Road. Officials said no evacuations are expected at this time. July 22, 2022 (courtesy Central Oregon Fire).

Deschutes National Forest reported a wildfire burning near Sunriver, Oregon near Highway 97. July 17, 2022 (courtesy Deschutes National Forest).

Dubbed the “Old Wood Fire,” Central Oregon Fire reported the blaze began around 11 a.m. on Friday.

By 1 p.m., the fire was estimated to be burning across 3 acres. Within the next four hours, the agency said the fire had grown to 26.4 acres.

The fire was fully lined with crews working to complete a hose lay around it as of 5:15 p.m. Fire officials say crews are expected to stay overnight.

No evacuations are anticipated at this time.