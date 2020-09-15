Crews complete control line around Echo Mtn Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews battling the Echo Mountain Fire in Lincoln County have completed the control line around the blaze, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Officials said the completion allows firefighters to shift their focus to mopping up and removing hazardous snags.

Wet weather that had been in the forecast did not provide crews with as much assistance as anticipated. The western edge of the fire only got a “few 100ths of an inch,” according to officials.

Highway 18 and many of its arteries remain closed to the public.

Many areas remain in Level 2 (Set) or Level 3 (Go!) evacuation.

The Echo Mountain Fire, which began on September 7, has burned approximately 2,552 acres. As of Tuesday, it was 33% contained. Its cause remains under investigation.