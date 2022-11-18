Seaside officials say that a 20-acre wildfire began on Thursday evening and is expected to last through the night. (City of Seaside)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials on Friday said crews managed to contain an unseasonable wildfire that broke out near Seaside Thursday night.

Shortly after 7:40 p.m., Seaside Fire & Rescue responded to the fire burning on Tillamook Head, which less than three miles south of Seaside near the junction of Highway 101 and Highway 26.

Fire officials said the wildfire was fueled by high winds and spread to 20-acres of timberlands.

As gusty winds pushed the fire west toward the ocean, city officials said crews worked to hold the fire to the logged area.

About 40 firefighters from several nearby agencies, along with the Oregon Military Department, battled the fire through the night.

Fire officials are continuing to investigate what started the fire.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.