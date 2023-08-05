PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There is still a Level-3 (GO NOW) evacuation order in place for Linn County residents due to the 200-acre Priceboro Fire that started on Friday around 4 p.m.

The Oregon Department of Forestry announced that fire crews continued to battle the blaze outside of Harrisburg overnight. Firefighters worked to stop active burning along the fire’s perimeter, and to stop the smaller fires caused by windborne embers.

According to ODF, crews used a dozer line at the origin of the fire to stop the main source of progression. Firefighters constructed a handline along the blaze’s perimeter as well.

Additionally, the agency reported that crews stopped a portion of the blaze from reaching a subdivision when it was just a quarter-mile out. Firefighters also saved a cabin by burning the grass and brush nearby.

“We want to hold this fire where it’s at, so we need to dig in around the fire before the mid-day heat sets in, which creates the greatest potential for increased fire behavior and spread,” ODF District Forester Chris Cline said in a statement. “Initial attack and overnight crews made significant progress, and we intend to build on that. We’ve slowed it down, but this isn’t over yet.”

On Saturday, authorities said that new resources from other districts and private contractors will step in to replace the crews who worked throughout Friday night.

“We need a lot of crews and resources to get around this fire and dig in, and we’re very thankful for all the support we received,” Cline added.

Officials have advised the public to avoid driving on the roads near the fire to help crews better access it. ODF also said residents should expect to see smoke and aircrafts over the area.

Authorities are still investigating what sparked the blaze.

