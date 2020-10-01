Crews keep making progress on Oregon wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire officials continue to report progress in containing the wildfires still raging in large areas of Oregon, with containment levels on all of them increasing slightly.
The biggest of the fires, Lionshead, is now 35% contained. Smoke was clearly visible in parts of the fire on Wednesday because of “green islands” and “abundant dry fuels,” but all the burning “took place at least 1000 feet in from the perimeter and there was no risk of the fire escaping containment.” The perimeter of the Lionshead Fire is 328 miles.
The Beachie Creek and Riverside fires are now 59% and 37% contained, respectively. Officials said there were no 911 calls reported Wednesday for the north and eastern sides of the Riverside Fire.
Wednesday afternoon, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office modified evacuation levels in several areas.:
- Breitenbush Hot Springs remains at Level 3 – “Go!”
- Detroit, Idanha, Hwy. 22 east of Detroit Dam to milepost 56, and Opal Creek Wilderness/Jawbone Flats are at Level 2 – “Be Set.”
- Elkhorn, Gates east of Gates Hill Road, and Hwy. 22 from Gates Hill Road east to Detroit Dam are at Level 1 – “Ready.”
