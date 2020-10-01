Crews keep making progress on Oregon wildfires

Wildfires

Lionshead Fire remains biggest fire in the state

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Oregon Army National Guard Citizen-Soldier Pfc. Andres Moreno, along with his teammates, recover more than a mile of fire hose during mop up operations on the Two Four Two Fire, Chiloquin, Ore. Sept. 21, 2020 (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire officials continue to report progress in containing the wildfires still raging in large areas of Oregon, with containment levels on all of them increasing slightly.

The biggest of the fires, Lionshead, is now 35% contained. Smoke was clearly visible in parts of the fire on Wednesday because of “green islands” and “abundant dry fuels,” but all the burning “took place at least 1000 feet in from the perimeter and there was no risk of the fire escaping containment.” The perimeter of the Lionshead Fire is 328 miles.

The Beachie Creek and Riverside fires are now 59% and 37% contained, respectively. Officials said there were no 911 calls reported Wednesday for the north and eastern sides of the Riverside Fire.

Wednesday afternoon, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office modified evacuation levels in several areas.:

  • Breitenbush Hot Springs remains at Level 3 – “Go!”
  • Detroit, Idanha, Hwy. 22 east of Detroit Dam to milepost 56, and Opal Creek Wilderness/Jawbone Flats are at Level 2 – “Be Set.”
  • Elkhorn, Gates east of Gates Hill Road, and Hwy. 22 from Gates Hill Road east to Detroit Dam are at Level 1 – “Ready.”

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss