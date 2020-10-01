Crews keep making progress on Oregon wildfires

Oregon Army National Guard Citizen-Soldier Pfc. Andres Moreno, along with his teammates, recover more than a mile of fire hose during mop up operations on the Two Four Two Fire, Chiloquin, Ore. Sept. 21, 2020 (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire officials continue to report progress in containing the wildfires still raging in large areas of Oregon, with containment levels on all of them increasing slightly.

The biggest of the fires, Lionshead, is now 35% contained. Smoke was clearly visible in parts of the fire on Wednesday because of “green islands” and “abundant dry fuels,” but all the burning “took place at least 1000 feet in from the perimeter and there was no risk of the fire escaping containment.” The perimeter of the Lionshead Fire is 328 miles.

The Beachie Creek and Riverside fires are now 59% and 37% contained, respectively. Officials said there were no 911 calls reported Wednesday for the north and eastern sides of the Riverside Fire.

Wednesday afternoon, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office modified evacuation levels in several areas.: