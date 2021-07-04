Crews make progress containing Central Oregon wildfires

The larges fire, the Wrentham Market Fire, is now fully contained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters in Central Oregon have one wildfire fully contained and made progress on others, officials said Sunday morning.

According to Inciweb, the largest fire in the region, the Wrentham Market Fire, was 100% contained as of 9:38 a.m. The fire is estimated to be 7,222 acres and is burning in tall grass and brush east of Dufur.

The Rattlesnake Fire, which is 5,479 acres, is now 90% contained. It’s burning on the Warm Springs Reservation.

Sunday morning, Central Oregon Fire, said the 1,102-acre Ryegrass Fire is 50% contained. It’s burning east of the Maury Mountains and south of the Paulina Highway.

The Dry Creek Fire is 50% contained and crews are continuing to secure and mop up the perimeter of the fire, which is burning south of the historic Rager Ranger Station on the Prineville District Bureau of Land Management lands.

The Sulphur Spring Fire by Maupin Butte was estimated to be 81 acres Sunday morning and was 50% contained. Crews were continuing mop-up efforts on it Sunday.

The Black Mountain Fire in the Ochoco National Forest is about 150 acres and 40% contained.

The Bologne Fire, burning on private land and Prineville District BLM lands near Spray is 75% contained. Crews spent Sunday searching for hot spots.

Central Oregon Fire reminds the public that the area is in extreme fire danger.