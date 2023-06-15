The Hat Rock Fire now burning near Hermiston, OR on June 14, 2023 (Umatilla County Fire District)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hat Rock and Mount Hebron fires in Umatilla County are continuing to burn as crews work to establish containment lines and protect buildings.

The fire marshall says that the Hat Rock Fire is at 15,843 acres and the Mount Hebron Fire is at 370 acres.

On Thursday morning, the Oregon State Fire Marshal said crews worked overnight to build upon the existing fire lines and create 100 feet of containment, intended to keep flames away from threatened buildings.

There were flare-ups at both fires overnight which the fire marshall said were quickly extinguished. Stopping further spreading is a top priority because of winds in the area, authorities said.

All evacuation orders are still in effect.