Crews, residents survey damage along Santiam Canyon

COLTON, Ore. (KOIN) -- Dave Rhoades didn't quite know what to expect when he found his property in Colton was in the path of a wildfire. He did know he wasn't abandoning his land. So with help from his friends and neighbors, he saved his farm from burning.

But he really wants to thank the Oregon City fire chief, who communicated with them throughout. Rhoades said if it weren't for the chief he wouldn't have a home today.