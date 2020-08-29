Crews wary of winds as they battle Green Ridge Fire

The fire was 50% contained as of Saturday

Crews mop up the edges of the Green Ridge Fire on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 (Oregon Department of Forestry)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews have the Green Ridge Fire burning near Sisters about halfway contained, but dry winds expected in the area could put containment lines to the test.

Lightning sparked the Green Ridge Fire on August 16 about 12 miles northwest of Sisters. It has burned 4,338 acres since then, according to fire officials. Fortunately, no structures have been damaged and the only injury reported has been a bee sting, according to authorities.

Officials said Saturday mop-up operations will continue around the perimeter for the next few days. They hope to cool hot spots up to 75 feet into the interior of the fire to make it less likely that embers will escape over established containment lines.

The Deschutes National Forest has set up a closure around the fire, but Forest Service Road 14 and associated campgrounds remain open as of Saturday.

