PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – South Gilliam Fire Department and Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office are fighting a fire near Condon that has already destroyed two fire trucks, officials say.

The wildfire, dubbed the Devil’s Butte Fire, was caused by a lightning strike that has since turned into a blaze reaching nearly 3,000 acres in the area of Ajax Lane and Highway 206 West.

Fire crews say the fire is 0% contained, but as of Tuesday afternoon, no structures are under threat. Highway 206 from Condon to Wasco has re-opened for travel, but officials say to “be diligent and drive with caution” due to limited visibility in the area.

The fire departments first responded to the wildfire at 10:35 a.m. on Monday and remained in the area since. So far, the fire has spread through rangelands and wheat fields.

Officials say two fire trucks were overrun by the fire by winds pushing the blaze, but no firefighters were injured in the damage.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office has also mobilized a task force to send additional firefighters and equipment to the area.

For more information on the Devil’s Butte Fire, you can visit the Gilliam County Sheriff’s website or reach out to the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center Media Line via 541-316-7711 or 2023.devilsbutte@firenet.gov.

