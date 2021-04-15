Dry, breezy, warm: Fire danger high in Oregon, Washington

Counties in both states have burn bans in effect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It may only be mid-April but the dry and breezy conditions coupled with unseasonably warm temperatures combined to elevate the fire danger through the weekend.

There is no rain in the forecast until sometime next week and the temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s over the weekend. The wind will return later in the week as the offshore flow kicks back up, and extra caution should be continued.

Calendar says April, but we'll have elevated fire danger Friday and part of Saturday. With warm & breezy conditions expected, avoid outdoor burning and monitor restrictions in effect for your locale. #orwx #wawx #pdxtst #fireweather pic.twitter.com/JYBVTrT0by — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) April 15, 2021

Many areas have put burn bans into effect. All outdoor burning should be avoided, especially in the breezy conditions.

Clark County is the latest to issue a burn ban that takes effect on Friday and will last for a week. All burning permits issued before Friday have been rescinded.

In Oregon, Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Polk and Linn counties have already issued burn bans.

This brush fire in the area of Harris Street Road/ Corduroy Road near Kelso was extinguished in 20 minutes, April 14, 2021 (Kelso/Cowlitz County)

Brush fires have popped up throughout the region this week.

On Wednesday, a field on fire near Kelso torched an area about 20×100 feet, with 5 foot flames threatening multiple structures. Firefighters protected nearby homes and turned off power poles that had caught fire.

That fire was contained within 20 minutes but scorched about 1.5 acres very quickly.

