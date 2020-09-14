Deputies to start property checks for Echo Mountain Complex Fire

The Echo Mountain Complex Fire was burning 2,435 acres in Lincoln County on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 10, 2020. (Courtesy of Hilary Flaming)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies in Lincoln County are now doing status checks for property owners impacted by the Echo Mountain Complex Fire, which remains at more than 2,400 acres, officials announced Sunday evening.

Residents are asked to call the Lincoln County Call Center at 541-265-0621 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and provide their name, address (along with any helpful information in locating the address, as street signs and address markers have been destroyed), phone number, anyone missing from the location and any animals at the location. Residents can also fill out an online form.

Officials say deputies will make the status checks as they can, and warn of long callback delays.

Meanwhile, officials said heavy fuels and dense brush prevented firefighters from completing 100% control lines around the Echo Mountain Complex Fire during the day Sunday. However, night shift crews will continue to monitor and patrol overnight.

Earlier on Sunday, National Guard resources arrived in Lincoln County to provide security on roads and to help with mopping up the fire, with the latter assignment starting Monday.

No deaths have been reported in connection with the fire as of Sunday evening.