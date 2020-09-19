Crews contain Echo Mountain Fire to 65%

Damage along East Devil’s Lake Road in Lincoln County from the Echo Mountain Fire Complex, September 14, 2020 (Hilary Flaming)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews battling the Echo Mountain Complex burning in Lincoln County were able to increase the containment of the fire to 65%, officials said Saturday.

Rain fell across the fire area in varied amounts on Friday; nearly an inch fell in a 24-hour period at the fire camp in Grand Ronde. The improvement in conditions allowed the Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team to transfer command of the fire back to a Type 4 team from the local district.

Fire resources will remain in the area to continue mop-up operations as well as erosion control. Some of the tasks include things like building water bars or constructing barriers to prevent water from rapidly flowing down trails.

The Echo Mountain Complex began September 7 and has burned 2,552 acres. At least one injury was reported from the fire and 293 structures were destroyed. Officials predict the fire will be fully contained by September 30.