Estacada community ramps up relief efforts, asks for volunteers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Community members in Estacada are ramping up relief efforts on their own, but are asking for volunteers to help, as Clackamas County officials downgrade the evacuation order for the city amid ongoing wildfire efforts.

Estacada Community Watch volunteer coordinator Kim Thompson is one of many coordinating relief efforts for firefighters and displaced families amid the catastrophe.

“It has been so humbling a community as a town,” Thompson said. “[We] have people drive from out of state to drive hours in the middle of the night to bring us half a cow and a truck full of donations that were spilling out when we opened it.”

She says this relief work will be for the long haul. “It’s so far-reaching that our plan is not just temporary or immediate,” she said. “It is long term, short term housing, insurance help.”

The donations of food and resources have flooded in from far and wide, as everyone’s trying to help those impacted by the wildfire’s wrath — and their gratitude goes a long way.

“I want to thank everybody in Estacada,” Flora said. “This is all about the small-town USA, it doesn’t get any better than this.”

If you can share your time and energy — the Estacada Community Watch needs your help. If you have some spare change, they are also accepting financial donations.

Although many businesses and restaurants have been closed since the city was basically shut down amid a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation order last week, Lew’s Drive-In is going to be ramping up their efforts providing hot meals to first responders and families.

The team and volunteers at Lew’s are preparing to make thousands of meals this week for free.

“We have firefighters coming in from out of state now,” said Owner Marvin Flora. “They don’t know us and they’re risking their lives for us. What more could we do than feed them and give them as much love as we possibly can?”

It’s fresh food for the front line — hot meals to fuel those battling the riverside blaze.