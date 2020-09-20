Estacada marketplace opens for first time since wildfire

ESTACADA, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been nearly two weeks since people in Clackamas County were forced to leave behind their homes and businesses as the Riverside Fire charged forward. A week ago, the town of Estacada was filled with smoke. On Saturday, clear skies were visible and Wade Creek Vintage Marketplace opened for the first time since its owner had to evacuate.

Debbie Ingamells, vendor at Wade Creek Vintage Marketplace in Estacada. September 19, 2020 (KOIN)

While Saturday would have been the final date of the seasonal farmers market hosted at the antique shop, vendor Debbie Ingamells was just thankful they could open the doors.

“When you come here, there’s an amazing assortment of antiques and vintage and handmade crafts,” she said.

Like so many people, Ingamells left Estacada not knowing what things would look like when she returned.

“And I look ahead and up by Goat Mountain and there was another plume of smoke, so I’m right between two fires and I’m thinking, ‘Oh no, what’s going to happen,'” said Ingamells. “I just had to tell myself over and over—kind of a zen moment—you just say you’re going to be alright.”

She said she was also forced to leave behind her collection of antiques at the Vintage Marketplace.

“My job is to keep it filled with interesting, one-of-a-kind things. You can’t go out and get these things anywhere, you know, you can’t go to Target and get any of these things,” said Ingamells.

A quilt made during the Great Depression is among the many things that can be found at the Wade Creek Vintage Marketplace in Estacada. September 19, 2020 (KOIN)

The shop holds wonders like an antique gold scale with little weights, and a quilt that was made out of feed bags during the Great Depression. Miraculously, it survived the Riverside Fire, along with her chickens which live in a coop across the yard from the marketplace.

“We just have to take a deep breath and know that we’re strong, that we’re going to continue,” said Ingamells.

Other businesses in the area have reopened their doors as well. The Markum Inn Steakhouse in Mount Angel is open and welcoming guests, as well as the Whiskey Hill Winery in Canby. Estacada’s Viewpoint Restaurant and Lounge plans to reopen Sunday at 8 a.m.