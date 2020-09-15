Estacada on edge over potential looting as deputies patrol

ESTACADA, Ore. (KOIN) — The reason the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office ordered several checkpoints at spots like Hwy 224 and 213 is to cut down on people driving into evacuated zones who don’t belong there — and to alleviate some of the concerns about potential looting.

So far, the sheriff’s office made 13 arrests for burglary, trespass, theft and unlawful possesion of a firearm in the evacuation zones since the fires started. There are about 30 deputies patrolling the evacuation zone.

At the same time, groups like Estacada Community Watch also patrol but report suspicious activity to law enforcement. Other armed individuals from different communities are also out at hot spots.

“There are citizens who openly carry and I’ve definitely seen an increase at this time,” Clackamas County Sgt. Nate Thompson told KOIN 6 News. “People are apprehensive. It’s a situation we haven’t been in before. It’s scary. Your property could be taken by fire or by somebody else.”

Deputies warn civilians, though, not to intervene. Take pictures or video and call 911 or the non-emergency number. But don’t act on your own.