Estacada rental burns as other home untouched 100 yards away

Kathy and Pete Boden's house is fine, but they have no water

ESTACADA, Ore. (KOIN) — Kathy and Pete Boden had 2 homes on their property in Estacada, one they lived in and one they rented out. When the Riverside Fire engulfed the area after the Labor Day windstorm, their home was left standing.

But 100 yards away, their rental home was destroyed. The Bess family — Michelle, Jeff, Jacob and Maddy — living there had just minutes to flee in their car as the fire approached. Firefighters said the home burned up in 20 minutes.

Kathy and Pete Boden’s house was spared from the Riverside Fire but their rental property was destroyed, September 21, 2020 (KOIN)

Boden said there were sentimental items the renters lost in the blaze.

The Boden family in Estacada lost one of their 2 homes in the Riverside Fire just 100 yards apart, September 21, 2020 (KOIN)

“She had 2 urns in there – but they were wood – of her parents,” Boden told KOIN 6 News. “She said she had a necklace in here with her mother’s ashes in it. We don’t know if that will ever be found.”

Bess Family Fire Fund – GoFundMe

Even though the Bodens house was left standing, they’re really not staying there. They rely on a well and the pump house burned, taking away their water. They’re still keeping their cars packed with belongings as they come and go daily.

Neighbors continue to put out spot fires in the area.

The evacuation level for the City of Estacada was downgraded to Level 1 — “Be Ready” — effective at 1 p.m. Monday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced.

As of Monday morning, containment of the Riverside Fire is up to 25%. The inferno has swallowed nearly 140,000 acres of the Mt. Hood National Forest.

A virtual community meeting is set for Monday evening on the Riverside Fire Facebook page

KOIN Complete Wildfire Coverage