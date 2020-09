CANBY, Ore. (KOIN) — Communities across Oregon are stepping up to help those who have been forced out of their homes. At the Clackamas County Fairgrounds in Canby, the donations have been flooding in all weekend.

Inside the donation room is everything from pallets of water to food for animals and blankets for evacuees. About three dozen people are currently staying at the evacuation center—some in their cars, others in their trailers. More than 700 animals have been evacuated to the fairgrounds, with more on the way.