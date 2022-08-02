The Dodge Fire prompted evacuations near Maupin in Wasco County on August 2, 2022. (Courtesy: Holly Henderson)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Evacuation advisories have been issued in Wasco County Oregon as the Miller Road/Dodge Fire burns through the Pine Grove area, officials announced Tuesday.

According to the Oregon State Fire Marshal, the fire started Tuesday afternoon and is burning an estimated 1,000 acres of grass, brush and juniper.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal announced Governor Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act just before 5 p.m. to mobilize fire crews to help battle the fire.

Crews from Juniper Flats Fire District, Klickitat County Fire District, Hood River Fire District and Lane County Task Forces are also responding to the fire, officials said.

“With many fires actively burning across the state and several weeks of peak fire season ahead of us, I am urging all Oregonians to be prepared and do their part to help prevent wildfires – just one spark can light a fire that will quickly spread. Please continue to follow local and statewide fire prevention regulations and share what you know with others. Every fire we prevent helps us keep our communities and firefighters safe, and our natural resources protected,” Gov. Brown said.

A Level 3 “GET OUT NOW” evacuation advisory has been issued from Victor Road and Walters Road North to the south side of 216 to Highway 197, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Additionally, officials called a Level 2 “BE PREPARED” evacuation order for the east side of 197 and all of Oak Spring Road to 216.

The Dodge Fire prompted evacuations near Maupin in Wasco County on August 2, 2022. (Courtesy: Holly Henderson)

A Level 2 warning has also been issued for Maupin North, west of the Deschutes River.

The sheriff’s office said a shelter is now open at Dufur High School.

Officials noted 216 is closed from Pine Grove to Highway 197 and noted The Dalles Riders Club and Fairgrounds are available for horses.