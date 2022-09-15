PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Evacuation levels have decreased for some areas near the Cedar Creek fire.

The fire, which saw huge growth over Friday and Saturday, has slowed tremendously and now is sitting at 92,596 acres.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire is still 0% contained but Thursday they announced that evacuation levels for the surrounding areas would be decreasing.

The High Prairie area, Westfir-Oakridge Road from Westfir city limits to Roberts Road, McFarland Road and Oakridge north of Laurel Butte Road have all been lowered to a Level 1: “Be Ready” evacuation notice.

That means that the cities of Westfir, Oakridge and High Prarie are all currently down to Level 1.

However, there are still many closures, and USFS says that fire crews are still active in the area and encourages the public to stay out of their way.

The Lane County website has an up-to-date list of all current evacuation areas.