Evacuation levels downgraded for Echo Mountain Fire

The Echo Mountain Complex Fire was burning 2,435 acres in Lincoln County on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 10, 2020. (Courtesy of Hilary Flaming)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More evacuation levels associated with the Echo Mountain Fire near the Oregon Coast have been downgraded, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Northeast Devils Lake Road South to mile post 3.6 and the Neotsu neighborhood were reduced from a Level 3 evacuation order to a Level 2. All other West and East side streets of NE Devils Lake Road have been downgraded as well.

All of South Schooner Creek Road has been cleared of evacuation orders.

The downgrades allow for residents to return to their homes and businesses. LCSO said anyone needing transportation back to their comes can call the County Call Center at 541-265-0621 after 8 a.m. Saturday.

In the past 48 hours, about 200 people living in Lincoln County fled the area. At least 100 structures burned across 2,400 acres. About 238 total personnel have been tapped battle the fire, according to InciWeb.

On Friday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office issued the following downgrades for the areas in Lincoln City:

Downgrade from Level 3 to a Level 2:

NW Logan Road (Roads End Area) East to Hwy 101/Hwy 18 Interchange

From the beach at NW 39th Street to the western edge of Hwy 101

Downgrade from Level 2 and 1 to zero:

From NW 39th Street to the West side of Devils Lake then South through the City Limits

Community Members in the newly downgraded areas can return to their homes and business at this time.

Please see this map with the current evacuation levels still remaining in place.

The evacuation point has been moved to the Newport Recreation Center located at 225 SE Avery Street in Newport. People at Oregon Coast Community College were being moved. The Red Cross moved locations for logistical reasons. Lincoln County Fairgrounds will take all animals that are not dogs or cats.

While firefighters work to put out the fire, crews are also working to restore power. Restoring the power is a crucial step before people will be allowed back to their homes — and so they can reopen Lincoln City hospital.

Temporary evacuation locations have been set up at Newport Recreation Center and Agate Beach State Park Campground. Please contact Preston Phillips at 541-270-4232 or Jered Mangini at 541-270-

1291 if you plan to use these facilities.

There are various street closures in the area. For the most up to date information, go to TripCheck.com.