Photos of smoke billowing from a brush fire in South Salem on Friday, September 9, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Virgil Mccurdy)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Evacuations for the Vitae Springs Fire have been downgraded several days after the blaze first sparked in Salem.

After conferring with fire officials, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced the following areas have been reduced to a Level 1: “Be Ready” status as of Monday:

Vitae Springs Road between Skyline Rd S to River Rd

West side of Skyline Rd from Vitae Springs Rd to Cole Rd S

Orville Rd S

Riversprings Rd to Prospect Ridge

According to MCSO, this level of evacuation orders means residents “should be aware of the danger that exists in the area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information.”

Find a map of current evacuation orders in the area here.

The Vitae Springs Fire, which started burning in South Salem on Friday evening, was fully contained by late Saturday morning.

Officials say the full footprint of the wildfire is estimated to be around 165 acres and is mostly located in dense brush and wooded areas, including in steep terrain. Sixty fire personnel are still working to mop up the blaze.

Thankfully, weather conditions are expected to be “favorable” for maintaining progress against the fire throughout the next few days, according to MCSO.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been threatened as of Monday afternoon. MCSO says the Salem Fire Department is preparing a plan to continue patrolling the area for any potential hot spots and will contact property owners who could be affected.