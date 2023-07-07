PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Containment of the Tunnel 5 Fire increased over Thursday and authorities announced that Skamania County evacuation levels are being reduced.

In light of the increased containment, authorities announced that all evacuations in Skamania County are being reduced to Level 2 “Be Set.” A shelter for evacuees is still up at the Skamania County Fairgrounds in Stevenson.

According to Southwest Washington Fire Information, winds pushed the fire away from the western edge on Thursday which allowed crews to build a perimeter in the steep, rocky terrain.

The fire, which is still sitting at 556 acres, could spread due to strong gusts today, but authorities said that crews will be watching for embers that may jump the fire lines.

