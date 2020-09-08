Level 2 ‘Get Set’ evacuations issued near Hagg Lake

A fire started in the hills south of Hagg Lake near Gaston on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Courtesy: WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As crews battle yet another wildfire in Oregon, evacuations have been issued for the area around Hagg Lake.

The so-dubbed Stimson Mainline Fire began early Tuesday morning in the hills south of the Hagg Lake dam near Gaston. The Forest Grove Fire Department announced a Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation for all of Dundee Road around 8:45 a.m. Residents in the area should prepare for a full evacuation. Meanwhile, all of Cherry Grove is under a Level 1 “Get Ready” order.

Fire crews currently have a seaplane coming from Salem and will take water directly from Hagg Lake to douse the blaze.

Hagg Lake has officially been closed, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Boat access and park use have been prohibited.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will continue to update it.