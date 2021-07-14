Evacuations in place as fire burns between Canby, Oregon City

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A brush fire started burning Wednesday afternoon between Canby and Oregon City, prompting evacuations.

Highway 99E was closed in both directions between mileposts 13 and 18 while crews worked to contain the blaze. Drivers should avoid the area.

Level 3 “Go Now!” evacuations are in place for a quarter-mile radius of the 2300 block of South End Road, Clackamas County officials said. The Red Cross has set up a temporary evacuation point at the Clackamas Fairgrounds at 694 NE 4th Avenue in Canby. People are encouraged to head to the fairgrounds. Animals are also welcome.

Level 2 “Get Set” evacuations are in place on Reflection Lane and S. End Road between addresses 20105 to 19952.

#alert Updates from @clackamascounty on the brush fire on 99E between Canby and Oregon City: https://t.co/PjdUI3J3DF



Evacuation map (latest update screencapped: 6:50 p.m.): https://t.co/nkx66IZIv4 pic.twitter.com/JpPaBwisS5 — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) July 15, 2021

For the latest evacuation information, please visit the Clackamas County wildfire alerts website.

Sign up for public alerts here

Wildfires are burning across the state, including the Bootleg Fire — the largest wildfire in the United States at this time — as Oregon continues to grapple with uncharacteristically hot, dry and windy conditions.