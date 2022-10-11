PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Evacuation notices were issued for more than 100 homes in Clark County Monday night as the wildfire burning near Larch Mountain exploded to 250 acres.

Officials said the majority of residences are under Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation orders, while only about a dozen homes are under Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation orders.

The Washougal School District announced that it was combining bus routes 54 and 41 Tuesday morning as some bus drivers are being impacted by the evacuation notices. The district noted those bus routes and route 2 are all expected to be delayed.

Meanwhile, the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency urged those with livestock to make plans on relocating their animals.

The Nakia Creek Fire broke out Sunday afternoon and was burning mainly grass and brush, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. It was initially estimated to span about 70 acres before doubling in size by Monday morning.

Firefighters used ground and air resources to tackle the blaze on Monday.