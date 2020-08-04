Evacuations ordered in Wasco County as Fir Mountain Fire at 200 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are issuing evacuation orders in Wasco County as the Fir Mountain Fire is now estimated at 200 acres.

A Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation was declared for three homes on Godberson Road, and a Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation was ordered for homes on the eastern side of the fire. The fire was first reported Saturday about eight miles southeast of Hood River.

Firefighters had to deal with winds on Monday, carrying embers outside the fire line and starting new fires, some of them up to 10 acres in size.

Aircraft was again used to battle flames popping up east of the main fire as crews on the ground tackled the spotfires, but Oregon Department of Forestry officials say heavy fuel on the forest floor is making conditions difficult.

The Fir Mountain Fire is burning in a logging operation area with slash piles, standing trees and smaller replanted trees, according to the ODF. The blaze is estimated at 5% containment.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.