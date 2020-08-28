Fallen firefighting helicopter pilot gets hero’s sendoff from Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations have been issued for an area along Hwy 216 where the White River Fire continues to burn.

Officials said the area east from Bear Springs Ranger Station along Hwy 216 through Pine Grove to the intersection of Endersby Road and 216, also included are all of Endersby Road, Linns Mill Road and Kelly Springs Roadd have now been placed on Level 3 GO Evacuation Notice.