Family confirms George Atiyeh killed in Beachie Creek Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –– The family of George Atiyeh confirmed Thursday night the human remains found on Atiyeh’s property were indeed his.

Atiyeh was reported missing in the Beachie Creek Fire that tore through the Santiam Canyon. His family said in a Facebook post the Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Atiyeh’s death. He was one of five people to die in the wildfire.

“Although, we are saddened that this was the final outcome, we are thankful to finally have closure,” the family said in a statement.

The community along the Santiam River has been praising Atiyeh’s work to save the ecosystem in the area. Some believe the area would not be the natural environment it is had it not been for his efforts.

“He found a way to catalyze the large number of environmentalists and activists into a semi-cohesive team,” said Dwayne Canfield, the interim director at Opal Creek Ancient Forest Center.

Atiyeh was the nephew of former Oregon Governor Vic Atiyeh. His family has asked that donation in his honor be made to Opal Creek Ancient Forest Center.