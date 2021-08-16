FEMA directs funds to Patton Meadow Fire, Oakridge returns to Level 1

Oregon firefighters at the scene at OR-22 east of Salem to Detriot, Sept. 15, 2020. (Oregon Office of Emergency Management)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized funds Monday to assist firefighters in battling the Patton Meadow Fire burning across Lake County.

The Patton Meadow Fire was started by lightning Thursday outside of Lakeview, Oregon.

On Saturday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced an expansion of the possible evacuation area.

FEMA officials recognized the fire as having the potential to cause a “major disaster,” and subsequently directed federal money at the state’s request. It is the third time in 2021 Oregon has received such funding.

According to FEMA, the allotted funds can cover expenses such as: field camps, equipment, tools, materials, supplies and mobilization and demobilization activities.

A task force composed of Portland, Gresham and Corbett Fire crews has been activated to stop the fire from spreading.

Middle Fork Complex update

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reduced the possible evacuation area east of Oakridge from Level 2 (Be Set) to Level 1 (Get Ready) as fire crews continued to make progress on the Middle Fork Complex.

Oakridge and Westfir residents who were under a Level 2 evacuation advisory can return to a lowered state of alert now under Level 1 guidelines, officials said.

These areas include:

High Prairie

Fish Hatchery

Oakridge north of Roberts Road

Oakridge east of Salmon Creek

LCSO said the large animal shelter at the Lane County Fairgrounds and domestic pet shelter at Greenhill will be working to reunite evacuated animals with their owners over the next few days.

As of Monday morning, the Middle Fork Complex fires are 9,253 acres in size and are 7% contained.